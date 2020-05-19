Whether you’re a fan of JoJo Siwa or not, you have to admit that her career is pretty impressive. At just 17 years old, the blonde beauty has starred on Dance Moms, released a successful line of hair bows, dropped some of her own makeup products, landed her own animated series on Nickelodeon, made a name for herself on YouTube, released a bunch of epic songs and get this — she has even embarked on her very own tour.

Throughout her many endeavors, it’s no surprise that the singer has made a ton of money over the years. But wait, how much does she have in total? Which of her projects has earned her the most money? Not to worry, people, because we went ahead and broke down her entire net worth for you, and boy, does she have a lot.

Scroll through the gallery for a breakdown of JoJo’s impressive net worth, and prepare to be shook over how much money she has made.

