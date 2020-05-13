Former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa has nothing but love for Miley Cyrus! During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the 16-year-old dished on meeting her biggest inspiration and she called the Hannah Montana alum “the best human on Earth.”

“She is obviously why I’m doing what I’m doing today. I mean, I was obsessed with Hannah Montana from such a young age and, you know, you never know what someone’s going to be like in person and when they turn out to be so amazing, it’s just incredible,” the blonde beauty gushed.

For those who missed it, JoJo and Miley first met back in March when they ran into each other in the same rehearsal studio.

“Sometimes the worst days turn into the best days! I wasn’t having the best day today and then…. THIS,” she captioned the sweet snap. “Miley is the reason why I’m doing what I’m doing today. Since day one I’ve loved her, she has been my inspiration since I was 2 years old.”

The songstress continued, “Today I met Miley and had the best conversation of my life with her. This is a day that I never thought would happen, and now a day that I will never forget. @mileycyrus you are a golden human and I’m so happy that I met you and you we’re so nice! Thank you for being you, you turned my life around today. I love you.”

Then, days later, Miley invited JoJo to attend her concert rehearsal and the YouTube star had nothing but amazing things to say about befriending her idol.

“Yesterday Miley invited me to come watch her rehearsal and seriously I had the best two hours of my life. Miley you are the best. Thank you for making my life complete and inspiring me to do what I love,” JoJo wrote alongside a series of picture and videos.

