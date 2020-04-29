Hey, JoJo Siwa, is that you? It’s honestly hard to tell with her new look! That’s right, just days after the Nickelodeon star sent the internet into a frenzy by ditching her signature ‘do and showing off her all-natural curls, the 16-year-old has debuted another brand new hairstyle. And we cannot get over how different she looks!

In a new TikTok video uploaded on April 27, 2020, the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress, who normally always keeps her hair pin straight and pulled back in a ponytail with a bow, could be seen rocking a messy, low braid as she showed off her epic dance moves.

“I miss the Dance Moms days!” she captioned it. Us too, JoJo.

For those who missed it, the blonde beauty previously had her fans going wild when she shared a video on April 20, 2020, which showed her rocking a bunch of different glamorous outfits, before cutting to a clip of her in her PJs with her all-natural and super curly locks.

That’s not all. JoJo also used the video streaming app to send an important message to her haters. Lip-syncing to the song “Boss B***h” by Doja Cat, the pop star clapped back at people who accuse her of not acting her age.

“I ain’t tryna be cool like you,” she mouthed, as the words “When ‘normal’ teenagers say to me, ‘Act your age,'” flashed across the screen.

@itsjojosiwa “sHes oLdeR thAn ChArLi” is my personal favorite comment i get… ♬ original sound – ericklich

“‘She’s older than Charli,’ is my personal favorite comment I get…” JoJo captioned it, seemingly referring to TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio, who is 15 years old.

This isn’t the first time the YouTuber has opened up about dealing with online trolls. Back in April 2019, she told us exclusively how she deals with all the negative attention.

“I don’t mind the hate I get,” she said. “I focus on the nice [comments]. I’ll get one comment that’s like, ‘You’re mean’ or ‘You’re ugly,’ but then I’ll get 5,000 comments that are, ‘You’re nice!’ So I don’t give mean people the attention because there are so many nice people that should be getting the attention.” So true!

