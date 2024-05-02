Abby Lee Miller has some regrets during her time on Dance Moms! The former reality TV coach admitted that she was too “harsh” on some of her students, particularly the ones that didn’t have the “talent” …

Keep reading to get a full breakdown on her shocking side of the story.

If you’ve ever watch an episode of the Lifetime show, or happened to catch a viral clip on TikTok, then you know Abby’s teaching style is a bit unconventional.

From 2011 to 2019, viewers of the show were shocked by some of the aggressive behavior and tactics the dance teacher used towards the young dancers — including yelling and bullying her own students.

Now looking back on her time, the 58-year-old reveals she may have taken things too far. In an upcoming interview with ABC, Abby was asked if she would “take back some of the harshness.”

“Absolutely,” she replied. “Yes, I would.”

“No matter how harsh I was on the kid, they weren’t gonna get it,” the TV personality candidly explained. “They just didn’t have the talent.”

Puzzled by this remark, the interviewer wanted to clarify her statement asking, “You’re saying you regret it, not because you hurt the kids’ feelings, but because it was pointless?”

After taking a moment to reflect, Abby continues to say she “didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings” and was only trying to help them achieve their goals.

“I want to get them to be better and the best that they can be,” she explained. However, several stars from the hit dance show says otherwise.

Maddie Ziegler, dubbed as Abby’s favorite student, expressed how relieved she felt once she left the series. “I was sick of being in a toxic environment,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2022.”I was like, ‘This is not for me. I can’t do this.’ I haven’t spoken to her since. I feel at peace.”

Throughout her time on Dance Moms, Abby was constantly pitting Maddie and Chloe Lukasiak against one another.

“I thought I wasn’t enough like in every single way,” she revealed during the Dance Moms: The Reunion Special.“And it wasn’t until about a year ago, I realized the way I felt about myself were her words still lingering with me. 10 years later, I realized that’s not who I am. That’s not my truth. She doesn’t define me anymore. She doesn’t keep that power over me and I started to heal.”

