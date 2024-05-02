The Dance Moms: The Reunion has officially premiered, and a lot of tea was spilled. From why certain cast members were absent, to the complicated feelings the girls have of the show and former dance coach Abby Lee Miller — we broke down the biggest bombshells from the Lifetime special.

The reunion premiered on Lifetime on Wednesday, May 1, and included former Dance Moms alumni JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Paige Hyland, Brooke Hyland, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker.

Three members of the original Dance Moms cast were noticeably absent, which included Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler and Nia Sioux.

“Everyone’s saying Nia, Maddie, Mackenzie question mark,” Kendall said in the special after posting a group photo of the reunion attendees. “Enjoy the six that decided to do this.”

As the comments rolled in, JoJo suggested to put out a statement about the missing three.

“As much as we’re grateful for this day, everyone wondering about the few people missing, everyone was invited today but only some wanted to be here,” JoJo wrote. “[We] know how to be sweet with a little bit of sass!”

Abby Lee Miller, founder of the Abby Lee Dance Company, was also notably absent from the special.

According to a source from People Magazine, it’s said that some of the girls explicitly requested that the choreographer be absent for them to be “able to speak their minds more openly.”

The insider claimed, “At this point, everyone has gone through different eras, had time to reflect and there’s been a lot that Abby put them through emotionally and physically and they just didn’t want to relive that.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the biggest revelations from Dance Moms: The Reunion.

