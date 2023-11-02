Reunited and it feels so good! The cast of Dance Moms reunited for the first time in years for a 2024 Lifetime Special!

‘Dance Moms’ Cast Reunite For 2024 Lifetime Special

The former Dance Moms alum reunited on November 1, 2023, sharing TikToks and photos of the epic reunion.

JoJo Siwa and the show’s official account made a joint Instagram post revealing that some of the original cast members will return for a reunion special next year.

“You heard it here first,” the post read. “The squad is officially back together for a #DanceMoms reunion coming 2024 only on @lifetimetv !!”

The announcement was accompanied with a mirror selfie of cast members JoJo, Chloe Lukasiak, Paige Hyland, Brooke Hyland, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker.

Why Weren’t Maddie, Mackenzie and Nia at ‘Dance Moms’ Reunion?

Following the announcement, fans started questioning why certain castmembers were missing, including Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler and Nia Sioux.

JoJo responded to the most asked about question in the comments below the post, writing, “Grateful for this day! For everyone wondering about the few people missing, Everyone was invited today but only some wanted to be here🤍.”

Abby Lee Miller, founder of the Abby Lee Dance Company, where the Lifetime series took place, was also absent from the announcement post.

The iconic reunion comes one day after an even larger group of Dance Moms alumni got together to celebrate Paige’s 23rd birthday, which also included Maddie, Mackenzie, Nia and several moms. “The gangs all here!! Celebrating Paige’s birthday,” Melissa Gisoni, Maddie and Mackenzie’s mother, wrote via Instagram.

For those who forgot, Dance Moms first premiered back in 2011 and followed the Abby Lee Dance Company’s Junior Elite Competition Team. Aside from Abby Lee, the show also followed the lives of the young dancers and their moms. From epic fighting on and off camera, to the constant competition between the young dancers, the show recorded some *major* drama.

During an interview with Elite Daily in May 2021, Mackenzie and Maddie opened up about their “unusual” childhood.

“We got pulled out of school every day to go to dance and film a TV show, so that was not normal at all,” Kenzie explained. “And then once we started traveling, people started recognizing us. I remember we were in an ice cream store and someone called our names, and we were so freaked out. Like, how did these people know us? And then we realized, “Oh, there’s a lot of attention around our show.’”

