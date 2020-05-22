It looks like there may be some beef between former Dance Mom costars JoJo Siwa and Brooke Hyland. Yep, the Nickelodeon star just totally clapped back at the dancer after she seemingly shaded their old coach, Abby Lee Miller.

In a since-deleted TikTok video, Brooke revealed that she has a Facebook friend request from Abby Lee, before she turned the camera to show herself shaking her head and cringing.

“It’s one thing to just not add her back,” Jojo wrote in the comment section of shady video. “It’s another to post it…”

For those who forgot, Brooke actually left the show after her mom, Kelly Hyland, got into a physical altercation with Abby Lee. According to E! News, Abby even pressed charges against Kelly, but they were ultimately dismissed.

JoJo’s comment comes just days after she revealed to Us Weekly that she was still in contact with the instructor, despite parting ways with her back in 2016.

“I actually talk to Abby the most out of anybody from the show. She’s great. I think Abby got hurt by a lot of people and it’s really, really, really sad that a lot of the people don’t talk to her anymore,” the singer said. “The same thing with a lot of the producers from Dance Moms. It’s just sad because Abby really is a good person. Even though you see her yelling and screaming at children on TV, like Abby made seven stars. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her.”

“Dance Moms would not have been the same without Abby. You either love her or you hate her. That’s just how it works,” the 17-year-old “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress continued. “But for me, I just can’t hate somebody. It’s sad. You don’t need to give her the credit for everything, but you also can be a human and have a little bit of sympathy. She’s gone through it in these last years, and she doesn’t have that many people. It’s just sad. … I try to be there for everybody, you know? There’s enough love!”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.