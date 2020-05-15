Is JoJo Siwa getting ready to say goodbye to her long blonde hair? The Nickelodeon star just revealed that she wants to chop it all off — but don’t worry guys, she also said that it won’t happen “for a long time.”

While speaking to Us Weekly, the YouTuber admitted that she feels inspired by P!nk‘s super short ‘do, and that one day she definitely wants to cut her locks just like the singer.

“I think when I’m like 30,” she explained, when asked when she was going to cut it. “Like far, far, far away.”

The 16-year-old also said that she would love to dye her hair rainbow colors! OK, we are so here for this. As fans know, the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress’ locks have been the talk of the town lately, especially after she ditched her signature straight ponytail with a bow and showed off her all natural and super curly hair in a TikTok video last month.

While speaking with the magazine, JoJo also revealed that she once dyed her hair bright pink, but no one got to see it because she participated in The Masked Singer right afterwards, where she had to always be hidden by her costume.

“We went on a cruise ship over Christmas and I didn’t realize how hard it was going to be for me to be on a cruise ship because you are so confined, and I couldn’t go anywhere or do anything without causing problems, for safety problems for everybody, for my safety and for the whole cruise ship’s safety. I didn’t think that many people would know who I was on the ship, but everybody did,” the Dance Moms alum explained. “And so I had a bit of a crisis on the cruise ship and I couldn’t do anything except for things at the spa, which seems great until you’re out of spa treatments.”

“I was like, ‘I have done everything.’ I was like, ‘I’ve got to do something else.’ And they’re like, ‘Well, we do hair.’ I went in and I was like, ‘Dye it,'” she continued. “I was like, ‘I like bright colors, dye it.’ And they dyed my whole head pink!”

Ugh, we totally wish we got to see this.

