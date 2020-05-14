Fans cannot stop laughing after JoJo Siwa admitted that she used to go “a week” without showering! That’s right, the Nickelodeon star just got real about her Dance Mom days, and she admitted that hygiene was not their number one priority.

“Back on Dance Moms, we were all very lazy with getting ready is what I’ll say,” the YouTube sensation revealed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 12. “To think back to those days, I could go a week without showering. Literally, what I would do is I would put my hair in a ponytail. I’d fall asleep with it in a ponytail. I would wake up and I would just re-slick it. Like I’d just spray down my wispies and I’d go on with my day. Like, I would leave it in for days at a time. So nasty.”

Since then, the “D.R.E.AM.” songstress has become pretty known for her signature look. But she explained to the outlet that she actually rocked the high ponytail with a bow “long before” she competed on the dance reality competition.

“And as I got older, it just kind of just stayed with me,” she revealed. “I just never felt a need to do anything different.”

Back in April, the 16-year-old sent the internet into a frenzy when she posted a clip to TikTok that showed off her all-natural hair. It turns out, she’s actually got super curly tresses, but she’s not a fan of them!

“You know it took me two hours to film that? Just that little clip, it took me two hours because I hate my hair down so much,” she dished, adding that although she received a lot of positive feedback for it, she probably won’t be showing off her real hair any more. “It didn’t encourage me to have it down more often. It also though, didn’t scare me of putting it down, because when you’ve done something for so long, it can be scary to do something different. And to see that the world was like, ‘Whoa, we like this.’ I was like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool.’ Now, if I ever want to put it down again, they love it.”

While chatting with the magazine, the pop star also reflected on her friendship with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — whom she met through their daughter, North West.

“Obviously, North is a fan, and … so one time we were at rehearsals and Kanye is always rehearsing next to us … He will come in and just walk into my rehearsals and be like, ‘Hey, JoJo, what’s up? Just wanted to say hey. We saw your car out there,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah, cool, cool.’ We’re homies,” she said. “I just talked to Kim like about a week ago about something, but I don’t remember what. Beats me,” she revealed. “Something that’s really cool about them is I feel like with Kim, if I’m ever like, ‘I need some advice on this,’ she’s a really good person. She really is a good person.”

