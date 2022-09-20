Friends to lovers! JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are officially a couple and absolutely no one is surprised. After months of teasing their relationship on TikTok, JoJo shared a TikTok video in September 2022 of her and Avery cuddling and kissing in a photo booth at Chuck E. Cheese, confirming rumors that they’re a couple. The video was captioned, “Happiest girl.”

Prior to Avery, JoJo was dating Kylie Prew up until the beginning of the summer, which Kylie revealed in August 2022. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while,” Kylie explained during an Instagram Live, which has since been re-shared on TikTok. “Someone asked me if I am single. I am. I have been single for almost two months.”

She continued, “It’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it’s not, and I just want to clear the air.”

Not only did JoJo move on quickly from her last girlfriend, so did Avery! In July 2020, Avery and fellow TikToker Soph Mosca announced that they were in a relationship — which led to many TikToks and social media buzz surrounding their romance. However, the pair called it quits in early August 2022 after releasing statements on their Instagram Stories.

Prior to JoJo and Avery confirming their new romance on TikTok, the duo made multiple videos together in August, including a “best friend mukbang,” which confused a lot of fans. JoJo talked about her relationship with Avery in an August interview with Talent Recap to clear up relationship rumors.

“Avery has been a really good friend of mine for like six months now,” JoJo said. “She’s awesome, she’s literally the coolest and I’m really grateful to have her as a friend in my life. She’s a really really really good friend.” Sure, JoJo!

The pair have since posted multiple TikTok videos together and made their red carpet debut as a couple. Scroll through our gallery for JoJo and Avery’s complete relationship timeline.

