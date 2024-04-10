JoJo Siwa is opening up about her love life. The former Dance Moms star admitted she’s “scared” of love because of a bad experience in a previous relationship. Keep reading to see everything she said on “Call Her Daddy.”

“I have been really, really done bad in the love department,” JoJo, 20, admitted to podcast host Alexandra Cooper during an episode of “Call Her Daddy,” released on Wednesday, April 10. “I’m very scared of it now.”

JoJo has been in a few public relationships, including a short-lived one with Avery Cyrus and her longest being with Kylie Prew.

The Nickelodeon alum introduced fans to Kylie via social media in February 2021. They first split in October 2021 after Kylie was noticeably absent from JoJo’s Instagram, and Us Weekly later confirmed the breakup.

But that wasn’t the end! JoJo confirmed that the pair got back together in May 2022 — however, in August of that same year, Kylie confirmed that they had split again.

It appears that the two still remain friendly, as JoJo revealed that she’s had “one great partner” and that they often confide in one another. Elsewhere in the interview, she confirmed that Kylie is this particular ex.

“I talked to my good partner, who is my ex, but is my good friend,” she added. “I talk to her about it all the time … I can’t find [love] again.”

For those who don’t know, JoJo came out on social media in January 2021, after posting a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read: “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” During her podcast appearance, she explained that she didn’t “expect” anything after posting it.

“I didn’t expect anything. Like I came out because one night — it was like kind of expected,” she explained. “One night I was on FaceTime with my girlfriend and I was like, ‘I want to post this picture.’ Like, I put it on my close friends, like, three days before. And I was like, ‘I think I want to post it public.’ And she was like, ‘Go for it.’ So I did. And I then the next day I woke up to 90,000 comments and I was like, holy sh-t what did I just do?”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything JoJo said on “Call Her Daddy.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.