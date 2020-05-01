Don’t worry, you guys, JoJo Siwa is not changing, despite showing off a bunch of new hairstyles recently! Yep, the Nickelodeon star took to TikTok on Thursday, April 30 to shut down rumors that she was switching up her look permanently.

“Recently I’ve shown myself looking different. Not the classic rainbow, sparkles and side ponytail with a JoJo bow,” the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress wrote alongside a video of her dancing in black leggings and a hoodie. “I’ve been hated on for YEARS for dressing ‘young’ and ‘childish’ — people think this is me ‘changing.’ LOL nope! I just love who I am! This is just me at night or in the morning!”

“I have a PSA! ‘If you yell at me I’m gonna cry…’ But if you hate on me I’m gonna laugh! Thank you for the good times! Love you!” she captioned the clip.

For those who missed it, the blonde beauty, who normally always keeps her hair pin straight and pulled back in a ponytail with a bow, first sent her fans into a frenzy when she shared a video on April 20, 2020, which showed her rocking a bunch of different glamorous outfits, before cutting to a clip of her in her PJs with her all-natural and super curly locks on full display.

She then ditched her signature ‘do and showed off her real hair once again when she posted a video on April 27, 2020, with a messy, low braid.

It turns out, this isn’t the first time the singer used the video streaming app to address her haters. Lip-syncing to the song “Boss B***h” by Doja Cat, the pop star clapped back at people who told her to “act her age” on April 28, 2020.

“I ain’t tryna be cool like you,” she mouthed, as the words “When ‘normal’ teenagers say to me, ‘Act your age,’” flashed across the screen.

“‘She’s older than Charli,’ is my personal favorite comment I get…” JoJo captioned it, seemingly referring to TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio, who is 15 years old.

