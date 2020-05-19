Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa just let her hair down once again! That’s right, the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress ditched her signature look and showed off her real hair on TikTok in honor of her 17th birthday on Tuesday, May 19, and fans are living for the new look.

“IT’S MY BIRTHDAY TOMORROW,” the singer captioned a video posted on Monday, May 18, which showed her rocking her all-natural curls.

As fans know, the YouTuber is known for almost always keeping her long blonde locks pin straight and pulled back into a ponytail, so fans were pretty shook when she decided to change it up. And it turns out, this isn’t the first time. Back in April, the 17-year-old shared another clip of her real hair, and the entire internet went into a frenzy over it.

But the internet sensation wants people to know she isn’t changing up her look permanently.

“Recently I’ve shown myself looking different. Not the classic rainbow, sparkles and side ponytail with a JoJo bow,” she wrote on TikTok alongside a video of her dancing in black leggings and a hoodie. “I’ve been hated on for YEARS for dressing ‘young’ and ‘childish’ — people think this is me ‘changing.’ LOL nope! I just love who I am! This is just me at night or in the morning!”

@itsjojosiwa i have a PSA! “if you yell at me i’m gonna cry”….. but if you hate on me i’m gonna laugh hahah! thank u for the good times! love u! ♬ original sound – christi_75

JoJo also revealed to Us Weekly on May 14, 2020, that she wanted to chop all her hair off — but not for a long time. She admitted that she feels inspired by P!nk‘s super short ‘do, and that one day she definitely wants to cut her locks just like the singer.

“I think when I’m like 30,” she explained, when asked when she was going to cut it. “Like far, far, far away.”

The blonde beauty also said that she would love to dye her hair rainbow colors! OK, we are so here for this.

