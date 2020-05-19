Is anyone else obsessed with JoJo Siwa looks? We mean, the Nickelodeon star has become pretty known for her wild and crazy outfits, and when we say wild and crazy, we truly mean wild and crazy. From rainbow colors and bright patterns to sparkly pants and glittered tutus, every time the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress graces the red carpet or hits the stage, she seriously never fails to shock us — in the best way!

Well guys, the blonde beauty is turning 17 years old on Tuesday, May 19, so you might want to grab your bows because we decided it’s time we truly appreciate her epic sense of style. We went ahead and rounded up all of her craziest, most eye-catching outfits so far, and we are seriously living for them! It’s clear that the singer can rock anything. We wonder what she’ll wear next?

Scroll through our gallery to relive all of JoJo’s craziest and most wild looks.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.