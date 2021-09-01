She’s taking over the ballroom! JoJo Siwa has officially joined Dancing With the Stars season 30 and is making history with her appearance on the show.

In August 2021, the “Kid in a Candy Store” songstress was one of the first contestants announced for this groundbreaking DWTS season. Not only will JoJo be taking her already-amazing dance skills to the studio, but she’ll be a part of the first-ever same-sex partnership in the show’s history.

“I am so excited to be a part of Dancing With the Stars season 30. And to be dancing with a girl I think it’s so cool,” she gushed in a video shared to the DWTS official Instagram account. “It’s going to be the best ever. I can’t wait to just dance every week. I can’t wait to meet my partner. Oh, my gosh, there are so many things I’m so excited for.”

As fans know, The J Team star rose to fame after appearing on the reality series Dance Moms. Then, she went to start a successful YouTube channel and singing career, among other entrepreneurial endeavors. In January 2021, JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and shortly thereafter, introduced the world to her girlfriend, Kylie Prew. The actress and singer has also been open about not putting a label on her sexuality just yet.

“I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual,” she told People in April 2021. “But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.”

The “Boomerang” singer added, “I like queer. Technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

Since coming out, JoJo has been labeled a “gay icon” on the internet, something she told Entertainment Weekly in June 2021 was “the biggest honor.” When it comes to making history on DWTS season 30, JoJo shared the epic news with fans via Instagram alongside a rainbow and red heart emoji.

“I know a lot of people aren’t in my position, and to get to have an influence on the world and to know that my influence is genuine and is positive, to know that so many people are listening makes my heart so happy,” JoJo told J-14 exclusively in August 2021.

Scroll through our gallery to ready everything JoJo has said about joining DWTS season 30.

