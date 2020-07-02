Brace yourselves, people, because a major Dance Moms reunion just happened, and we’re seriously freaking out over it! Yep, JoJo Siwa teamed up with her former castmate Kalani Hilliker for a brand new YouTube video, and seeing these two together again is a total walk down memory lane.

“So happy I got to dance with you again and am SO proud of you,” Kalani wrote on Instagram Stories, alongside a snap of her and JoJo from the video shoot.

For those who missed it, the 17-year-old has been teasing a remix, dance video for her song “High Top Shoes” recently. Well, on Wednesday, July 2, she finally dropped the highly-anticipated visual, and it’s safe to say we’re lacing up our dancing shoes right now! This upbeat version of the song has some pretty epic choreography that’ll definitely keep JoJo fans busy all weekend.

But that’s not all! Aside from Kalani, the video also featured JoJo’s BFF Beth Ann Robinson — who helped the blonde beauty choreograph the entire routine! Yep, you read that right, not only is the YouTube sensation a major dancing queen, but now, she can add choreographer to her already impressive resume.

“My best friend and I did a lil thing! We worked together to create the entire ‘High Top Shoes *DANCE REMIX*’ video! I’m so proud of us and I’m so happy that you all love it!” JoJo wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of her and Beth Ann.

“I can’t believe we did it! @bethannrobinson and I created, choreographed, directed, produced, literally did almost everything for this project! Jana and Jana have a big day today… Our first project is almost live! I hope you all love the video as much as I loved creating it! Thank you to everyone who helped create this video, all the dancers, my mom, Miranda, Axl, James, Nate, Volt and obviously Beth Ann! This video turned out perfect because of all of you!” the Nickelodeon star captioned another heartfelt social media post, showing off her excitement about the project.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.