Fans were left seriously shook on June 27, 2020, when JoJo Siwa debuted a brand new brown hairdo! Yep, the singer dyed her normally-blonde locks brunette, and fans were living for the new look!

For those who missed it, the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress first revealed that she had changed up her look in an Instagram video. But the hairstyle did not last long! Yeah, just two days after showing off her brown hair, the Nickelodeon star announced that she had changed up her look once again! Get this — this time, she dyed it back to blonde again!

“Brown hair was fun… But blonde is my thing,” she captioned a selfie of her rocking her signature blonde locks and bow again, on June 29, 2020.

Well, right before she changed it back to blonde, the 17-year-old was caught by photographers with her brown hair, and we’ve got all the pics for you. Although it was short lived, JoJo’s brunette look was pretty epic, TBH.

Scroll through our gallery to see all the pics of JoJo rocking her brown hair!

