It looks like JoJo Siwa is not here for anyone hating on her! The singer just clapped back at internet trolls, just hours after she came under fire for allegedly using “blackface” in her latest music video.

“This is for all the people I blocked today… Peace out Girl Scout,” the Nickelodeon star wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of her giving the camera a peace sign. “This is my Instagram and anyone who is going to be mean is NOT going to be allowed on here. People are bossing me around, telling me who to follow, what to post, what to like, what to say, what to do, everything. It’s not about what you do on social media it’s about what you do in real life. I said it best when I was 12, ‘Hide behind the screen cause their just so mean. but we don’t play it like that, we don’t even fight back.’ And now this is for everyone who is being kind right now… Thank you! I really do see your posts, I really do read your captions and I really do appreciate them. More than you know. Also side note… People went to my DOGS Instagram. My DOG. To hate on me. Iconic!”

For those who missed it, people started slamming the 17-year-old after the music video for her latest single, “Nonstop,” dropped on June 19, 2020, and featured an 11-year-old dancer in “blackface” makeup, portraying a monkey.

But a lot of people weren’t happy with JoJo’s response.

“So JoJo? Care to explain why you still haven’t reached out to apologize about putting an 11-year-old into blackface makeup and then instead of apologizing, blocked everyone who commented, including your SUPPORTERS?” one fan wrote on Twitter, with another adding, “So JoJo Siwa blocked people who are asking her to speak out about BLM and had a little girl do blackface in her latest music video?”

@itsjojosiwa so, jojo? Care to explain why you still haven't reached out to apologize about putting an eleven year old into blackface make and then instead of apologizing, blocked everyone who commented, including your SUPPORTERS? pic.twitter.com/kERlPGDSfV — cancel hobo siwa😘 (@canceljojo2020) June 25, 2020

Previous, the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress showed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in a powerful Instagram post.

“My life is all loving others. For the last 17 years of my life I have been taught to love and support everyone, and now, that is something that I try and teach the new generation of kids everyday,” she wrote on June 2, 2020. “I’ve been silent and there is strength in silence, but this is something that is important. Black lives matter. Today they do, yesterday they did and forever they will. As they should. EVERYONE is equal and everyone is human. No matter your color, size, sexuality, if you are a good person, which is ALL that matters, I will stand by your side. Forever.”

She hasn’t addressed the situation further.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.