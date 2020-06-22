Internet sensation JoJo Siwa chatted with J-14 recently and played our “How Old Were You?” game. We asked the Celebrity Watch Party star how she was when she got wore her first bow, when she performed her first dance, when she learned how to drive and more! While she’s been dancing on stage for YEARS, it turns out she’s never been to prom — and never wants to, either! Make sure to watch the video above and be sure to tune into Celebrity Watch Party on Fox every Thursday at 8 P.M. EST/PST.

