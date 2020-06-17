Fans have been obsessed with JoJo Siwa and Elliott Brown‘s rumored relationship for weeks now. Well guys, we hate to break it to you, but the singer just revealed that they’re not boyfriend and girlfriend after all! Yep, although she did confirm that she’s taken by someone, the 17-year-old insisted that she is not dating the person we all thought she was.

“It’s not him. I can say that with a dead straight face. It’s not Elliot. Keep doing your research!” the Nickelodeon star dished to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview, adding that the rumors make her “giggle.”

“It makes me giggle talking about it. Even Elliot texted me and was like, ‘Who [is it]?’ And I was like, ‘Sorry, we’re not saying,'” she added.

As fans know, JoJo has been spotted spending a lot of time with Elliott recently. He’s made multiple appearances on the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress’ social media accounts, and everyone quickly started to speculate that they were a couple.

It all started on February 22, 2020, when JoJo shared a snap of her and some friends (including Elliott) on a ride at Six Flags Magic Mountain — a theme park in Santa Clarita, CA.

“I mean, you could say we had a bit of fun. Thank you @sixflagsmagicmountain for a perfect day!” she captioned it.

Then, on February 25, 2020, the pop star posted another snap with her rumored beau, and get this — they even wore matching shoes in it!

“Twinning for the win!” she wrote on Instagram. “E didn’t have shoes that matched his outfit so I made him wear some fancy sparkly high tops! I’d say we look pretty cool.”

On February 27, 2020, JoJo and Elliott, who is an 18 year old Nebraska student, posted another photo together, and this time, she captioned it with a few pink hearts.

And on March 2, 2020, the singer shared another post that featured Elliott! This time, it was a video on TikTok, and it showed the two stars engaging in a secret handshake and then dancing together.

On March 11, 2020, JoJo finally opened up about the rumored relationship during an interview with E! News.

“I’ve actually talked with him about how I was gonna answer this, ’cause I was like, ‘I know it’s gonna come up some time.’ Elliot is his name, he has been a family friend of mine for, oh gosh — I’ve known him since he was eight! Since I was eight,” she explained. “He came out here and we had a really great time. He’s an awesome kid, and his family are the nicest people ever and we’ve been friends for forever. We’ve always had a joke in our family that we would be cute together.”

When the outlet told the Dance Moms star that he thought she and Elliott were adorable together, she added, “I do too.”

“I will say, I’m really excited to see him this weekend,” she continued. “He’s coming back out here. He’s awesome.”

Then, on June 5, 2020, she confirmed she was dating someone when she posted a video of herself reacting to a fan asking her to prom.

“I would but I’m taken,” she captioned it.

Guess we’ll have to do some more investigating, you guys!

