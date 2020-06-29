Internet sensation JoJo Siwa has responded to allegations that she used “blackface” in the music video for her new song, “Nonstop.”

For those who missed it, people started slamming the 17-year-old after the visual for her latest single dropped on June 19, 2020, and it featured an 11-year-old dancer in “blackface” makeup, portraying a monkey.

“I would like to address the music video that we shot for ‘Nonstop’ in February. We’re talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing blackface,” the singer wrote on her Instagram on Saturday, June 27. “It’s awful that anyone’s mind would even go there. Kids dressing in animal costumes, having their faces painted to look like animals, acting the part. There were zebras, tigers, dogs, clowns, mermaids, everything.”

Hours after she came under fire for the video, the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress posted a lengthy note to her Instagram, addressing nasty internet trolls and haters.

“This is for all the people I blocked today… Peace out Girl Scout,” the Nickelodeon star captioned a pic of her giving the camera a peace sign. “This is my Instagram and anyone who is going to be mean is NOT going to be allowed on here. People are bossing me around, telling me who to follow, what to post, what to like, what to say, what to do, everything. It’s not about what you do on social media it’s about what you do in real life. I said it best when I was 12, ‘Hide behind the screen cause their just so mean. but we don’t play it like that, we don’t even fight back.’ And now this is for everyone who is being kind right now… Thank you! I really do see your posts, I really do read your captions and I really do appreciate them. More than you know. Also side note… People went to my DOGS Instagram. My DOG. To hate on me. Iconic!”

But now, JoJo has insisted that message had nothing to do with the backlash over the video.

“I need to set the record straight about a few things because some have been irresponsible in recent stories and posts about me, and everyone seems to rush to conclusions without having all of the facts,” she added. “My instagram post yesterday had absolutely nothing to do with the criticism I received on my music video ‘Nonstop.’ I blocked certain people online and stopped following others because I was tired of seeing the personal hate on me. Some people will do anything for attention and that includes being mean. People were sending me really horrible and disgusting messages about my appearance, my sexuality, my content, and overall just being hateful.”

Previous, the blonde beauty showed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in a powerful Instagram post.

“I’ve addressed Black Lives Matter issues previously on my social media, I will say it again for the ones in the back,” she concluded. “Black Lives Matter, today, tomorrow, yesterday and forever. I’m on the right side of history here. Stop trying to make this about something it isn’t. I love my real fans and am so grateful for their love and support. Instead of trying to drag everyone down, let’s be positive and come back like a boomerang.”

