JoJo Siwa doesn’t “know what to say” regarding that new Saturday Night Live sketch about her!

ICYMI, SNL cast member Chloe Fineman dressed up as JoJo during the Weekend Update segment on Saturday, May 4. In the over 3-minute clip, the comedian declared she was “the first gay girl in the world” in a pretty spot-on impression of JoJo, while wearing the bedazzled black and silver look from her “Karma” music video.

At one point, she asks Weekend Update cohost Colin Jost: “Does it scare you, Colin? Does a former child star looking like this scare you?”

“Yeah, but not in the way you’re hoping,” he responded.

If you were wondering how the “Karma” singer responded to the sketch, look no further — as JoJo reposted the video to her Instagram Story, and wrote: “ICONIC. I literally don’t know what to say this is f–king crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL.”

Since the former Dance Moms star, 20, released her music video for “Karma” in April 2024, she has been at the center of internet criticism for her new “bad girl” look and “cringey” dance moves that also went viral on TikTok.

JoJo spoke about the response her new era during an April 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I do have such a young fan base, and I do have a lot of kids that look at JoJo Siwa and still follow my music from years ago. However, you know, I’m not the same that I was when I was 14,” she told the outlet. “That can live on and people can know that human. But this now is 20-year-old, 21-year-old, here for a good time [JoJo]. Let’s be honest, let’s be real. Let’s make some art.”

ICYMI, JoJo made her reality TV debut at age nine while competing on the second season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, judged by Abby Lee Miller. She would later join Dance Moms during its fifth season, until leaving in season 6. Since then, she launched her viral Bow company, launched a musical career and has become one of the biggest influencers on TikTok and YouTube.

“I want to move forward, and I want to age as I age,” the former child star told Teen Vogue in 2021. “I think I’m in a great spot right now. I love what I look like, I love what I feel like, and I just want to keep that momentum.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.