JoJo Siwa was a “bad girl,” so she says. The Dance Moms alum has been teasing her new musical era for days on social media, including a song called “Karma” — and the internet has some thoughts.

When Does JoJo Siwa’s Song ‘Karma’ Come Out?

The former Nickelodeon star, 20, has been teasing new music since the beginning of March, but has yet to announce the project’s release date.

It all began on March 11, when JoJo shared a foreboding warning regarding her next project in a series of Instagram posts.

“The following content is not made for children,” JoJo shared on March 11,“and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers.”

The So You Think You Can Dance judge explained that the new content may feature “sexual themes, violence, strong language, traumatic scenarios and flashing lights.”

Breaking Down JoJo Siwa’s Song ‘Karma’: Lyrics, Meaning

JoJo has posted several clips on social media teasing her upcoming single. See below for the lyrics that have been released so far:

“I was a bad girl, I did some bad things,

I swear I did it all for fun and it meant nothing

It never happened, it was a secret

Like when a tree falls in the forest, no one hears it

Another late night, another crazy mood

And I didn’t think twice what it would do to you

I was a wild child, you always knew it

It was a matter of time before I blew it.

Thou shall not lie, thou shall not cheat

Thou shall not get caught or you’ll end up just like me, oh

Karma’s a bitch, I should’ve known better

If I had a wish I would’ve never F’d around

When I saw the pics of you and her I felt thе knife twist

Karma’s a bitch

And she’s with you right now.”

Fan Reaction to JoJo Siwa’s ‘Karma’ Song

Since teasing the track, fans have had some… thoughts.

In one “Karma” clip, where JoJo sings “I was a bad girl,” fans have left comments that reflect some of their confusion over JoJo’s rebrand. “I’m turning my volume down,” one wrote, while another commented: “Girl no… you were literally the Bow Girl.”

However, others are showing support for JoJo’s new era, writing, “I wonder if people forgot she is a huge Freddie Mercury fan and this is 100% what I would have expected. Here for it.”

ICYMI, JoJo made her reality TV debut at age nine while competing on the second season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, judged by Abby Lee Miller. She would later join Dance Moms during its fifth season, until leaving in season 6. Since then, she launched her viral Bow company, launched a musical career and has become one of the biggest influencers on TikTok and YouTube.

Since her rise to fame, the dancer has been teasing a more mature side of herself, ditching her trademark bow back in 2021 and getting her first tattoo last year.

“I want to move forward, and I want to age as I age,” the former child star told Teen Vogue in 2021. “I think I’m in a great spot right now. I love what I look like, I love what I feel like, and I just want to keep that momentum.”

