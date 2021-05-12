It’s official, JoJo Siwa has another show in the works! This time, the former Dance Moms star is teaming up with her mom, Jessalynn Siwa.

The blonde beauty and her mom are set to star in an upcoming unscripted series on the Peacock streaming service, titled The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution. Together, the mother-daughter duo will “create and launch a brand-new group that will become pop music’s next big sensation,” the streaming service revealed in a statement.

Prior to the announcement, JoJo teased via Instagram that something was in the works. “Pretttty big announcement coming soon,” the songstress wrote alongside a picture of her and her mom. In her own social media post, Jessalynn shared, “Patiently waiting to tell you all EVERYTHING xo!”

Aside from their new unscripted series, JoJo also has a musical in the works for Nickelodeon. Titled The J Team, the movie “follows a young girl named JoJo whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach Val decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy. Wanting to stay in the running for an upcoming dance competition, JoJo and her best friends, The Rubies, must try their hardest to abide by Poppy’s new, harsh rules. Realizing she cannot hide her sparkle or bow anymore, JoJo is kicked out of her dance troupe and must rediscover what dancing means to her.”

The actress, who has worked with Nickelodeon in the past, filming the upcoming flick in Vancouver throughout March 2021.

“I’m so pumped up about it,” she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “This musical is centered around my life and also centered around being yourself and centered around staying true to who you are. Even when the world is telling you, ‘It’s not gonna happen, it’s not gonna happen,’ you believing because you’re you. That’s what this movie’s all about.”

Now that production on the musical has officially wrapped, it’s time for JoJo and Jessalynn to get started on The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution.

“Finally we can tell the world what we have been working on!!! It is going to be absolutely amazing!” Jessalyn wrote on Instagram alongside the show’s announcement. “The stage is @peacocktv!! Everyone get ready for the best show ever!!!! XO!”

The duo also officially announced Studio Siwa, which according to the official Instagram account, is set to launch in June 2021.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about JoJo and Jessalynn’s new unscripted series.

