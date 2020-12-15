To celebrate the release of her latest EP JoJo’s Rockin’ Christmas, JoJo Siwa caught up with J-14 and shared some exclusive details about the new tunes! While chatting about how these songs are sure to put fans in the holiday spirit, the former Dance Moms star also shared some behind-the-scenes secrets about her epic “It’s Christmas Now!” music video. Be sure to watch the video above, and check out JoJo on Nickelodeon’s Top Elf finale on Thursday, December 17, at 7 p.m. ET.

