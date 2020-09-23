Congratulations are in order for JoJo Siwa! The former Dance Moms cast member is one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People of 2020.

“I don’t know where do even begin. I made @time’s Top 100 List of the Most Influential People of 2020!” the songstress, 17, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram caption while reacting to the news. “That is seriously so unreal to me. I’m so so thankful every single day that I get to do what I love, and that I get to inspire millions of people across the world. Out of all the things I’ve done, out of all the incredible and insane things I’ve achieved in just my 17 years on this earth, I think this is the biggest honor I have ever [received].”

JoJo was revealed as one of the recipients during an ABC broadcast special on Tuesday, September 22. She told viewers that she was inspired by “good humans.”

“You know, the people who love everybody, who support everybody and who really accept everyone for who they are,” she said, according to TIME. “And, of course, the kids of today. They inspire me to keep doing what I’m doing and to keep having fun and to keep being a kid.”

As for her profile in the upcoming issue of TIME, Kim Kardashian West penned an editorial explaining why JoJo is “a great role model for children.”

“JoJo Siwa is a ray of sunshine in a world that seems scary right now,” the reality star, 39, wrote. “As a parent, you want your kids to admire positive figures. There’s no one more positive than JoJo. You just can’t help but smile when you see her rainbow ponytail.”

Kim continued, “At some point, she’ll evolve and grow up a little bit, and that’s OK. The people who love and support her will always be there. Live in the moment. Have fun. Be yourself and surround yourself with people who will keep you positive.”

After the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that her daughter, North West, was a big fan of the “High Top Shoes” singer, the two collaborated on a YouTube video in March 2019, titled “BABYSITTING NORTH WEST!!!” Fans watched as they made slime and played hide and seek at JoJo’s house.

“When North met JoJo last year to fulfill her dream of being part of her YouTube channel, North got really shy. But JoJo, like a big sister, made her feel at home as they dressed up, danced and made slime,” Kim added in her profile of JoJo. “JoJo is never ashamed to be herself, which can be really hard to do in this industry, especially when you’re so young.”

