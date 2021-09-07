Spreading the love! JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew have no problem publicly showing off their relationship.

In September 2021, the duo shared multiple kisses when making their red carpet debut at The J Team premiere in Los Angeles. While Kylie supported her other half by sporting a light blue sweatshirt adorned with The J Team logo, JoJo went for her signature rainbow look. While walking the red carpet at her movie premiere, the “Boomerang” songstress opted for a colorful onesie with matching sneakers and, of course, a bedazzled bow.

Before the event, the couple — who took their relationship public in February 2021 — shared a smooch while arriving in JoJo’s white car that was decorated with the film’s logo. Prior to walking the red carpet, the songstress and her other half matched in The J Team sweatshirts — JoJo’s was black while Kylie’s was purple.

Less than a month after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021, JoJo revealed that she was in a relationship. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she called her girlfriend “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”

Prior to going public with their relationship, the “D.R.E.A.M.” singer revealed how she met Kylie during an exclusive interview with J-14. At the time, JoJo didn’t refer to Kylie by name, but did call the Florida native her “best friend.”

“My brother was hanging out with these people and they were like, ‘JoJo come play UNO with us,’” she shared in December 2020, explaining that she initially said no. “One of the girls looked at me and she goes, ‘Oh, what? You think you’re going to win or something?’ And I was like, well, now I have to play! We were just hanging out and then I kinda was like, ‘Whoa, this girl is like fun.’”

They got close after “fighting over this stuffed animal that’s in this crane game machine.”

“This is after like five minutes, she looks at me and goes, ‘Aren’t you supposed to be nice?’ And I was like, ‘You went there!’ and it was like a joke, but like, she wasn’t joking,” JoJo recalled. “And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you are insane. And I love you to death.’ So I met my best friend last year on Christmas Eve, actually.”

And the rest is history! Now, JoJo can’t stop gushing over Kylie during interviews and on social media.

