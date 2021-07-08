It was a Disneyland day out for JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew! The couple was spotted packing on the PDA and enjoying the amusement park’s rides on Tuesday, July 6.

According to photos from romantic outing, the teens enjoyed a snack while walking around the park. JoJo and Kylie fed each other while looking at the former Dance Moms star’s phone, and they wore matching Star Wars merch. The “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress had on a blue, white and gray spirit jersey with the movie’s title on the back, while her other half had the same top but in a red and black color scheme. JoJo paired her long-sleeved shirt with workout pants and white sneakers while Kylie opted for black shorts, black sneakers and high socks.

The duo held hands while walking around the park and Kylie wrapped her arms around JoJo while they waited in line for a ride, per the images.

As fans know, JoJo and Kylie went public with their relationship after the Nickelodeon star came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January. She confirmed her sexuality via social media when posting a photo wearing a shirt that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

“I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I’ve been happy for a little bit now. It’s just so, so, so awesome,” JoJo told fans during an Instagram Live after coming out, noting that she wasn’t sure how to “label” herself. During an April interview with People, the former reality star clarified that she prefers the word “queer,” but “Technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

Speaking of her human, JoJo called Kylie the “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world” while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon before introducing the Florida native to her millions of followers. “She never cares what the internet said about us,” JoJo said during her People interview. “It’s nice to have somebody in my life like that.”

JoJo met Kylie while on a cruise and they were best friends for a year before starting to date. “We were just hanging out and then I was like, ‘Woah, this girl is fun,’” the “Kid in a Candy Store” musician told J-14 exclusively in December 2020. “I was like ‘You are insane and I love you to death.’ So, I met my best friend last year on Christmas Eve, actually.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the photos from JoJo and Kylie’s Disneyland outing.

