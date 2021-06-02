Offering an update! JoJo Siwa said the team behind her upcoming movie Bounce is “1000 percent supportive” with her desire to get her straight kissing scene removed from the movie.

After coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year, the Nickelodeon star, 18, spoke with Entertainment Weekly and explained why she doesn’t want young fans to see her kissing a man in the upcoming flick. “I’m madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human,” she told the magazine, in a digital cover story published on Tuesday, June 1. “Especially because it’s a man.”

While JoJo noted that her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, isn’t bothered by the scene, the songstress explained that she’s more worried about how fans will perceive it.

“That’s what they look at me as, not some character, not some fictional thing. And so it’s going to be a little weird,” JoJo shared. “I’m not about it. I’m trying to get it pulled so bad. It’ll happen. It’ll get pulled.”

In Bounce, based on Megan Shull‘s novel of the same name, JoJo stars as a girl named Franny whose Christmas wish comes true when she’s able to switch lives with another girl. After sharing her concerns about the movie’s kissing scene in the EW article, JoJo took to Twitter and offered fans an update on the entire situation.

“My friends at Paramount and my friend [Bounce producer] Caleeb Pinkett are 1000 [percent] supportive of me and assured me that I don’t have to do anything I don’t wanna do ever!!!” the “High Top Shoes” singer wrote. “I’m so excited to make the movie Bounce and couldn’t have better people to make it with!!”

Elsewhere in the EW article, JoJo spoke about her decision to come out publicly in January, and explained that it was “so unplanned.” The Blurt alum shared multiple TikTok videos alluding to her sexuality before sharing a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read, “Best Gay Cousin Ever.”

Since then, JoJo has often referred to herself as the “happiest human alive,” which is noted in her Instagram bio. After keeping her relationship with Kylie under the radar for a while, the pair has started to give a glimpse into their love on social media.

“After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th, 2021, I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend,” JoJo shared via Instagram earlier this year. “Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day.”

