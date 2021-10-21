After she came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021, fans rallied around JoJo Siwa. Her millions of followers continued to share their support for the internet personality after she revealed in October 2021 that she had been experiencing something “extreme” in her personal life amid competing on Dancing With the Stars.

Around the same time, some eagle-eyed fans speculated that she and girlfriend Kylie Prew had split after the Florida teen was no longer spotted in the crowd during the weekly DWTS shows. Then, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo had officially called it quits.

“JoJo and Kylie did break up,” a source told the publication in October 2021. “Some [DWTS] cast are aware about the breakup.”

The insider added, “Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split. JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all. While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling DWTS very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100 percent. She doesn’t want to let down her fans.”

Prior to their split, JoJo appeared to hint at the breakup in multiple interviews and social media posts.

“Since week one, my confidence has been way better than it used to be,” she told reporters after her DWTS Grease Week performance, per Us Weekly. “I mean, obviously, I talked about it a lot in my package tonight, but in these last three weeks — I mean, I’ve been pretty open about it online and on social media without talking directly about anything — I’ve had a really rough last three weeks. It’s tough, but somehow it’s made this experience a place for me to let everything go.”

Nearly a month after she came out, JoJo introduced fans to Kylie in a social media post celebrating their one-month anniversary. At the time, the “Boomerang” songstress called her former flame “the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world.”

Throughout their time together, the duo was not shy about sharing their love publicly. They were often photographed together at Disneyland, shared some pretty adorable TiKTok videos together and even packed on the PDA.

“I have the best, most amazing, wonderful girlfriend in the entire world who makes me so, so, so happy,” JoJo said while presenting at the GLAAD Media Awards in April 2021. “That is all that matters.”

