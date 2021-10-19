Just call JoJo Siwa the dancing queen! The internet personality is making history with her Dancing With the Stars season 30 appearance, and got the competition’s first perfect score amid Grease week on October 18.

The actress and her partner, Jenna Johnson, performed a foxtrot to “Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise),” which earned them a 40 out of 40 and a standing ovation from all the judges. Prior to taking the dancefloor, JoJo and Jenna got emotional about their friendship and how much it has grown this season.

“I really do feel like she has become a little sister to me,” Jenna told Entertainment Tonight after the episode. “It has been so magical to go through this whole experience with her.”

The pair’s perfect score comes days after JoJo revealed that she was going through something “extreme” in her personal life. Following their Disney villains dance to The Descendants song “Ways to be Wicked” on October 12, the Nickelodeon star and her partner chatted with reporters where JoJo got real about the importance of dance.

“Everyone always says dance is an escape,” she explained, per Us Weekly, noting that “this week, I really learned that.”

JoJo added, “This week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before.”

As fans know, the “Boomerang” songstress and Jenna made history as the first-ever same-sex couple during this groundbreaking season of DWTS.

“When I read the email, it was like, ‘Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, that’s an option? Let’s absolutely do it!’” the performer recalled to Entertainment Tonight in August 2021. “It was a like, ‘Whoa, I’m changing the future [moment],’ because I have such a kid demographic. It’s making it acceptable, and I love that and I’m so proud of that.”

The Dance Moms alum also made it clear that her dance background was not an advantage in the competition.

“I’m not gonna hide that I’m a dancer. I was a dancer my whole life. Am I very out of practice? Absolutely. I perform all the time, but it’s different, you know? I don’t have to strengthen my legs, and ballroom is different. I’ve never taken ballroom,” JoJo told ET. “It’s gonna help me in a way, but it also is a disadvantage. Because I guarantee you the judges are one hundred million percent gonna judge me harder than they do everybody else.”

