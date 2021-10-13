She’s bringing all the glitter! JoJo Siwa‘s outfits throughout Dancing With the Stars season 30 have definitely been ones to remember.

It was announced in August 2021 that the Nickelodeon star would officially be entering the ballroom in the chase for the coveted mirrorball trophy. And, for the first time ever, JoJo would be partnered with a female partner — Jenna Johnson — making them the first same-sex couple in the show’s history.

“When I read the email, it was like, ‘Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, that’s an option? Let’s absolutely do it!’” the songstress recalled to Entertainment Tonight after she was announced as a contestant. “It was a like, ‘Whoa, I’m changing the future [moment],’ because I have such a kid demographic. It’s making it acceptable, and I love that and I’m so proud of that.”

JoJo’s DWTS debut came months after she publicly announced that she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. The actress came out on social media and, nearly a month later, introduced fans to her girlfriend, Kylie Prew.

“I think it’s really special that not only now do I get to share with the world you get to love who you want to love, but also you get to dance with who you want to dance with,” the “Boomerang” singer shared on Good Morning America in August 2021. “I want to make it right for the people who come after me.”

Of course, it’s no secret that JoJo got her start on Dance Moms, but before her first dance on the reality competition show, she explained why her past experience wasn’t an advantage over anyone else.

“I’m not gonna hide that I’m a dancer. I was a dancer my whole life. Am I very out of practice? Absolutely. I perform all the time, but it’s different, you know? I don’t have to strengthen my legs, and ballroom is different. I’ve never taken ballroom,” she explained while appearing on ET. “It’s gonna help me in a way, but it also is a disadvantage. Because I guarantee you the judges are one hundred million percent gonna judge me harder than they do everybody else.”

From Disney nights to honoring Britney Spears and even a few major musical moments, JoJo has been taking over the dance floor week to week! Scroll through our gallery to see all of her Dancing With the Stars season 30 looks.

