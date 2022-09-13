New couple alert! JoJo Siwa is officially dating TikTok star Avery Cyrus.

“Happiest girl,” the Dance Moms alum captioned a TikTok video from Monday, September 12, that showed the two sharing a smooch.

When Did JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Start Dating?

Romance rumors started swirling after the pair recorded a mukbang together on TikTok in early August. At the time, eagle-eyed fans noticed a blue kiss mark on JoJo’s cheek, sparking dating speculation. They’ve been seen together on multiple occasions since. The duo were spotted in Disneyland together and Avery even tagged along with JoJo’s family for their vacation in Iowa.

Why Did Avery Cyrus and Soph Mosca Split?

This budding romance comes weeks after Avery confirmed her split from longtime love Soph Mosca on August 3.

“To my friends and followers: I wanted to let everyone know that Avery and I have decided to take a break from our relationship,” Soph shared via Instagram Stories at the time. “We both just want to focus on ourselves right now and I’m hopeful that one day we may find our way back to each other. I still love her very much. I’d ask you to please respect our space as we heal and move forward. Love, Soph.”

Avery, for her part, shared her own statement, writing, “Hey guys, just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your continuous support for me and Soph as we go through this rough time. If you have not heard yet, Soph and I have decided to break up. I ask that you please respect us and our feelings. I love y’all so much.”

Soph has since appeared to unfollow Avery on social media and even commented, “Ow,” on a TikTok video of her ex and JoJo in a hotel room together on vacation, reposted by TikToker @kales_0.

When Did JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Split? Kylie Prew confirmed in an Instagram Live from early August she has been single for “almost two months” amid rumors that she and JoJo had split. “I, obviously, am aware of everything that’s happening on TikTok right now, and all the drama and all the tea,” Kylie said at the time. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while but someone asked me — just now — if I was single. I am.” JoJo Siwa's Projects Since 'Dance Moms': TV Shows, Businesses and More! What Has JoJo Siwa Said? JoJo, at first, was staying tight-lipped about her new romance. “You know, Avery has been a really good friend of mine for like six months now,” she told Talent Recap on August 24. “She’s awesome, she’s literally like the coolest and I’m really grateful to have her as a friend of mine. She’s a really good friend.” However, the two have been packing on the PDA on social media and finally confirmed the romance with a kiss. Reps for JoJo did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment. A rep for Avery declined to comment.

