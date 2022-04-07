JoJo Siwa might be known for her big bows and glittery hair, but the star has had a huge career since her TV debut on Dance Moms.

For the few that don’t already know, the Nickelodeon star started off on Dance Moms when she was only 9 years old, along with her mom, Jessalynn Siwa. The popular series showed young dancers competing against one another for their spot on the “dance pyramid” at the Abby Lee Dance Company. JoJo was introduced in the second season and appeared in two seasons in total.

During her two-season journey on the reality show, JoJo launched her own YouTube channel, which now has garnered more than 12 million subscribers. The star then launched into her music career in May 2016 with “Boomerang,” that now has over 949 million views.

Nickelodeon signed a talent deal in March 2017 with the rising star, launching a televised special, consumer products, live events and more. “JoJo’s an entrepreneur, her family is everything to her and she is happy just being a kid,” Nickelodeon executive vice president of talent, music and events Shelly Sumpter Gillyard said in a press release at the time. “We have watched JoJo’s career as a real breakout talent and knew when we met with her that our audience would welcome her as part of the Nickelodeon family.”

Since her breakout fame, the singer has gone on world tours, launched several products, starred on Dancing With the Stars and has won six Kids Choice Awards. And since her massive success, the social media sensation never forgets where she started!

In a YouTube video the star posted in September 2017, JoJo gushed that Dance Moms was her “dream show” and one of her favorite things she’s done in her entire life. She also shared that she would never say a bad word against Dance Moms because it gave her an incredible platform. She also revealed why she left the show so soon, which was an opportunity with Nickelodeon that she couldn’t pass up.

Superstar, social media sensation, and entrepreneur. Scroll through our gallery of all of JoJo’s projects since being on Dance Moms.

