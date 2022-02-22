It’s over for these stars. Some of Hollywood’s most notable celebrity couples called it quits in 2022, making headlines with their breakups.

In February 2022, Us Weekly confirmed rumors that Olivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend Adam Faze had broken up. Although “Good 4 U” songstress and music producer never publicly confirmed their relationship, they were photographed packing on the PDA for months. Olivia and Adam were first spotted together while celebrating the release of Space Jam 2 at Six Flags Magic Mountain in June 2021. At the time, a TikTok user shared footage of the pair cozying up together. Then, in July 2021, The New York Post’s Page Six obtained photos of them kissing while out and about in Los Angeles, which appeared to confirm that they were more than friends.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Olivia has kept her relationships under wraps. She briefly dated Bizaardvark costar Ethan Wacker while they were on the show, and after their split, Olivia was rumored to have moved on with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett. The Disney+ actors never confirmed that they were together, but fans are convinced that her debut single “Drivers License” — which was released in January 2021 — detailed their past fling.

“I put it out not knowing that it would get that reaction, so it was really strange [when] it did,” she told Variety of the song in August 2021. “I just remember [everyone being] so weird and speculative about stuff they had no idea about. … I don’t really subscribe to hating other women because of boys. I think that’s so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around.”

While they were together, Olivia and Adam kept things out of the public eye. Following their summer 2021 PDA the couple were photographed in November of that same year sharing another smooch, per photos obtained by Page Six at the time. They sparked split rumors one month later when she spoke about the best way to get over a breakup.

“Besides cutting off all contact, I think it’s important to not only forgive them, but forgive yourself for letting everything happen,” the SOUR songstress told British Vogue at the time. “That’s what I’ve learned.”

Of course, Olivia’s breakup isn’t the only one making headlines in 2022. Other stars have also decided to split as the year continues. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of the biggest celebrity breakups this year.

