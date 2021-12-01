She’s happy and healthy, and may just have a new beau! Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze have been sparking relationship rumors since June 2021.

While neither the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star nor the producer have confirmed their rumored romance, photos of the pair packing on the PDA have surfaced online multiple times since speculation started. Fans first wondered whether Olivia was off the market when she was seen celebrating the release of Space Jam 2 at Six Flags Magic Mountain. At the time, a TikTok user shared a video of her cozying up next to a mystery man who was later identified as Adam. Then, a source told E! News that the SOUR songstress introduced him as “her boyfriend.”

Nearly a month later, in July 2021, The New York Post’s Page Six obtained photos of the duo kissing while out and about in Los Angeles. In the snaps, Olivia and Adam leaned up against a car while sharing a smooch. In one picture, the Disney Channel alum had her hands on Adam’s cheeks.

As a producer, Adam has worked alongside big names in the music industry, including G-Eazy and Juicy J. He’s also produced various TV shows, short films and started his own production company.

When it comes to Olivia’s love life, the musician appears to prefer speaking about relationships via song. She made major headlines in January 2021 after releasing her debut single, “Drivers License,” which fans have speculated is about a past rumored relationship with fellow HSMTMTS star Joshua Bassett — which neither of them have confirmed. In fact, when she was asked who the song was about, the “Good 4 U” singer stayed quiet.

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” she explained to Billboard when talking about the success of her first-ever single. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

Olivia continued, “To see it do really well — to have this really painful moment in my life, and turn it into something beautiful that can maybe help people through a tough time that they’re having, like I was having a tough time — it’s just so empowering.”

When it comes to dating in the public eye, the “Traitor” singer did speak briefly about her experience on Raya — the celebrity dating app — during an August 2021 interview with GQ. “I had Raya for a second, and it was so vomit,” she shared at the time. “Like, I could not.”

Scroll through our gallery for a timeline of Olivia and Adam’s rumored romance.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.