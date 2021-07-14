She’s taking SOUR to the Nation’s Capital! Olivia Rodrigo was photographed entering the White House on Wednesday, July 14, before meeting with President Joe Biden.

Not to take a line from her song “Good 4 U,” but the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, 18, looked happy and healthy while walking into the West Wing.

Olivia traded in her normally edgy outfits for a polished pink Chanel suit, which was adorned with the fashion house’s recognizable logo. She paired the blazer and skirt set with black socks and white heels while carrying a small black purse. The California native’s long brunette curls were windblown in the snaps and she accessories with earrings paired with her signature rings.

Olivia broke the news that she was headed to Washington, D.C., by commenting on President Biden’s Instagram post shared on Tuesday, July 13, to promote the COVID-19 vaccination. “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?” the president captioned a throwback photo of himself. Olivia commented, “I’m in! See you tomorrow at the White House!”

According to CNN, the actress will be meeting with President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to encourage young people to get the vaccine. A White House official told the publication that while there, Olivia will “record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated, including answering important questions young people have about getting vaccinated.”

The “Happier” songstress rose to fame following the success of her debut single, “Drivers License,” in January. Since then, she’s been taking over both Hollywood and the music charts. Prior to releasing her SOUR album in May, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, Olivia’s song was featured in a Saturday Night Live sketch in March.

“I was absolutely floored,” Olivia told Radio.com after the sketch went viral. “I was screaming. I think being made fun of and parodied on SNL is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal … Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a ‘Driver’s License’ sketch where they played the entirety of ‘Driver’s License.’”

Then, she made her own appearance on the show where she sang the fan-favorite ballad and upbeat track “Good 4 U.” But that’s not all! Amid her fast rise to fame, Olivia has found the time to star in season 2 of HSMTMTS on Disney+ and even graduated high school last month. Now, with the backing of the White House, there’s really nothing she can’t do!

