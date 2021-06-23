It’s brutal out here, unless you’re going to prom with Olivia Rodrigo! The songstress announced her SOUR concert film — and it’s going to be a night to remember.

“Since I never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs),” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star shared via Instagram on Wednesday, June 23, announcing that she’s premiering a live concert event for fans on her YouTube channel.

The exciting news came hours after Olivia surprised some of her biggest fans at home with an epic promposal. According to various social media posts, the “Drivers License” songstress masked up and went to meet some of her supporters with bouquets of flowers and a sign in hand that read, “Prom would be brutal without u.” Some even shared videos of their interactions with the SOUR musician.

“So … Olivia Rodrigo showed up to my house and gave me flowers & merch and asked me to prom. IS THIS REAL LIFE?” one fan shared on Twitter alongside selfies of her and Olivia. Another wrote, “Olivia Rodrigo came to my house to ask me to prom & I don’t think I’ll ever shut up. WHAT IS LIFE???!”

While she’s not exactly hosting a true prom, fans can get dressed up in their houses and dance along to all the songs from her debut album.

Olivia’s prom announcement came days after the former Disney Channel star announced that she officially graduated high school. “Bye high school!!!!!!!” she captioned a series of Instagram photos in her cap and gown. Yes, the singer-songwriter finished high school while filming HSMTMTS and dropping her first-ever record, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. Not to mention, she also turned 18. 2021 is shaping up to be Liv’s year.

After releasing her first-ever solo single, “Drivers License,” in January, Olivia’s music career skyrocketed, leading her to this point. Following her SOUR album release, anything’s possible for the talented teen.

“Every song is so personal and close to my heart. Getting to share them with people is the most special thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she captioned an Instagram post on the album’s May 21 release date. “And I’m so lucky songwriting and music exists. I hope you guys enjoy the 34 minutes and 46 seconds of me spilling my guts out that is called SOUR.”

Wondering what else you need to know about the SOUR concert event and how to tune in? Scroll through our gallery for all the details!

