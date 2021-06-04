Get ready to dress just like Olivia Rodrigo! The songstress is selling the outfits from her SOUR music videos, straight out of her closet.

“My Depop shop just launched!” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star announced via Instagram. “You can check it out to shop pieces that I wore in the ‘Good 4 U’ music video and the ‘Déjà Vu’ music video, and also some pieces from my own closet. I really hope you enjoy!”

For any fans looking to master Olivia’s exact vibe, now’s your chance!

Ever since the release of her debut single “Drivers License” in January 2021, the singer-songwriter has been making a major mark on the music industry. Once she released her album, SOUR, in May 2021, Olivia trended on social media with users praising the honest tracks written by the California native herself.

During an interview with W magazine prior to her album’s official release, Olivia explained that she wanted her “songs to feel like something I need to say. I’d rather have songs that feel personal to me than songs that people could dance to.” From the sound of it, her songs have resonated with tons of listeners.

“Every song is so personal and close to my heart. Getting to share them with people is the most special thing I’ve ever done in my life. Thank u to everyone who made this album happen,” the former Disney Channel star wrote on Instagram to celebrate the album’s release. “Whatever happens with the album I’m just so grateful I got to work with all these incredible people. And I’m so lucky songwriting and music exists. I hope you guys enjoy the 34 minutes and 46 seconds of me spilling my guts out that is called SOUR.”

Along with the success of SOUR — the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart — came a slew of TikTok videos from fans dressing up as Olivia and recreating her relatable music videos. Because of this, she decided to give back to fans by selling official items from her, as they say, vault. Not to worry, Olivia stans, because everything is super affordable and “all proceeds go to charity,” according to the Depop shop’s bio.

In typical Olivia fashion, her profile is full of ’90s vibes. Her icon is a picture of Bubbles from The Powerpuff Girls in tears and her description of the page is straightforward. “Items from my music videos + closet,” Olivia wrote.

Wondering how you can get your hands on some pieces from Olivia’s closet? Scroll through our gallery for all the details!

