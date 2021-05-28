With a successful debut album, it’s no longer brutal out here for Olivia Rodrigo. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series dropped her first record, called SOUR, in May 2021, and fans have been listening ever since.

“Every song is so personal and close to my heart. Getting to share them with people is the most special thing I’ve ever done in my life. Thank u to everyone who made this album happen,” the songstress wrote on Instagram following the album’s release. “Whatever happens with the album I’m just so grateful I got to work with all these incredible people. And I’m so lucky songwriting and music exists. I hope you guys enjoy the 34 minutes and 46 seconds of me spilling my guts out that is called SOUR.”

Prior to dropping the 11-song collection, Olivia explained to W magazine that she wanted her “songs to feel like something I need to say. I’d rather have songs that feel personal to me than songs that people could dance to.” Now that the record has officially been released, it’s safe to say she achieved that goal. But what’s next for Olivia? With a major TV show and album under her belt, the former Disney Channel star has been staying busy, but can fans expect that more music is coming soon?

According to one TikTok user, Olivia’s biggest fans are convinced that she’s going to pull a full Taylor Swift move and drop another record before we know it.

“When I was listening to Sour, I was surprised that literally none of the songs were love songs, they were all post-breakup [songs],” TikTok star Cody Johnathan said in a now-viral video. “So, my theory is that there’s a second album coming called Sweet, that has all of the sweet parts of a relationship and not the sour ones.”

The social media star noted that Olivia has shared snippets of love songs she’s written on Instagram in the past, but none of them appeared to end up on SOUR. He also explained that her collaboration with Sour Patch kids may be another clue. Olivia sent out special purple Sour Patch kids to fans as a celebration of her debut record. “The thing with Sour Patch Kids is ‘first they’re sour then they’re sweet,’ Cody added. “Hello!”

While he tagged her in the TikTok, Olivia has yet to comment on the theory. Only time will tell if fans can expect more from the “Drivers License” singer in the near future. Until then, scroll through our gallery for what we know about a possible 2nd album from Olivia.

