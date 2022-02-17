She got her driver’s license, and now Olivia Rodrigo is driving home to fans! The songstress is set to give an inside look at the making of her debut album, SOUR, with a Disney+ film titled Driving Home 2 U.

In January 2021, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star made her mark on the music industry with the release of her debut single, “Drivers License.” Months after the song became a global phenomenon, the actress released her first-ever solo album in May 2021.

“My first album, SOUR, is out everywhere now. Every song is so personal and close to my heart. Getting to share them with people is the most special thing I’ve ever done in my life. Thank u to everyone who made this album happen,” the songstress wrote via Instagram at the time, shouting out various members of her team. “Whatever happens with the album, I’m just so grateful I got to work with all these incredible people. And I’m so lucky songwriting and music exists. I hope you guys enjoy the 34 minutes and 46 seconds of me spilling my guts out that is called SOUR. Thank you for helping me turn all my unhappy feelings into one of the best moments of my life.”

Through the Driving Home 2 U film, fans will get a never-before-seen look at Olivia’s album-making process.

“I think I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed,” Olivia could be heard saying in a February 2022 teaser trailer for the film. “Coming from this place of hurt and manage to turn it into something that you’re proud of. There’s, like, nothing better than that.”

Along with her behind-the-scenes stories and secrets, Olivia will also perform 11 songs from SOUR.

“This is a unique film experience where for the first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia,” President of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis, said in a statement. “This is not a concert film per say, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day — and a chance to see her perform the songs from SOUR like never before.”

Olivia, for her part, shared the teaser trailer via Instagram and announced the release date. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Driving Home 2 U.

