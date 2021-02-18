The love for Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License” is still going strong!

Upon its release in January 2021, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s song went straight to the top, literally. The former Disney Channel star’s debut into solo music hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and she called the single’s success “quite insane” during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music at the time. Once the song dropped, fans were quick to speculate that the lyrics were about her rumored ex-boyfriend and costar, Joshua Bassett, and his apparent new relationship with Sabrina Carpenter. We won’t unpack all that drama again, but all three stars have addressed social media speculation surrounding “Drivers License.”

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” Olivia told Billboard in January 2021. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

Not only has the track touched listeners of every age group, but celebs have spoken out online and praised the breakup anthem! Gwen Stefani, for one, called the songstress “a master at turning her heartbreak into something glorious,” in a profile for Time magazine’s “2021 TIME100 Next.”

“By pouring her heart out with so much courage and total command of her talent, Olivia made magic,” Gwen wrote. “And for anyone going through their first heartbreak, Olivia’s voice is a light in the dark, a promise that your pain can someday become a deep source of power.”

