Relationship drama. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly “living separate lives” amid ongoing divorce rumors.

“Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now,” a source told Us Weekly on January 5, 2021, after the New York Post’s Page Six reported that the reality star hired a divorce attorney and was preparing for a split. A separate source told Us Weekly that Kim “has grown up a lot this past year,” noting that she has been studying to become a lawyer “so she can really make change.” Meanwhile, the insider explained that “Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world, their world views no longer line up.”

Divorce speculation comes months after Kanye went on an explosive Twitter rant in July 2020 and claimed that Kim was trying to “lock him up” and said he has been “trying to get divorced” for years. At the time, Us Weekly reported that Kim had first met with lawyers about a possible divorce.

Before they took their relationship to the next level, Kim and Kanye knew each other for years. The pair went from friends to something more in 2012, following Kim’s divorce from NBA star Kris Humphries. They officially tied the knot in 2014, and together share four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Pslam.

Over the years, the A-list couple has experienced a series of ups and downs. Scroll through our gallery to relive Kim and Kanye’s relationship from the start.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.