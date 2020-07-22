Hours after Kanye West claimed that he wanted to divorce Kim Kardashian in an explosive Twitter rant, the reality star has responded.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” she began in her lengthy statement, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, July 22. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

For those who missed it, the rapper claimed that he had been “trying” to separate from the makeup mogul in a series of tweets shared on Tuesday, July 21. One day before that, he also said that she was trying to “lock him up” after he spoke out about their daughter North during a Presidential campaign rally.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he wrote. “Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor. If I get locked up like Mandela ya’ll will know why. Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me.”

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do no align with his intentions,” Kim continued. “Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

A source told Us Weekly that the model is “meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce.” Another insider claimed that while the couple has certainly had their ups and downs in the past, Kim has “wanted to make it work” and hasn’t gone forward with a divorce “because of their children.”

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” she concluded in her statement. “I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”

As fans know, Kanye announced that he was running for President of the United States in the 2020 election on July 4, 2020. And during a campaign rally on Sunday, July 19, he revealed that he and Kim considered getting an abortion after the reality star found out that she was pregnant with their daughter North in 2013.

“I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying, and I was just thinking, because at that time I was a rapper I was out there, [had] different girlfriends and everything … and she said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ And I said, ‘Yes!’ And then I said, ‘Uh oh,’” he said. “She was crying … and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand. I called my wife and she said, ‘We’re gonna have this baby,’ and I said, ‘We’re gonna have this child.’”

He added, “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

