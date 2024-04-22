Olivia Rodrigo isn’t a ~stranger~ to a bikini pic or two! The GUTS songstress loves to show off an occasional bathing suit moment — keep reading for all the times she did just that.

During a break in the midst of her 2024 GUTS world tour, Olivia posted several bikini pics and other beach-y scenes while in Los Angeles, captioning the Instagram post with a simple: “home :)” on April 21.

During an interview with Teen Vogue from 2020, Olivia gave some insight into her exercise habits.

“In the afternoon, I went on a run and did an ab workout to help release some energy. I am a terrible runner, but it’s the thought that counts,” she revealed to the publication.

ICYMI, the pop star first kickstarted her career on Disney Channel, starring in the show Bizaardvark alongside when she was only 12 years old, eventually nabbing the role of Nini in Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical. While starring on the children’s show, everyone remembers when she dropped her debut single “driver’s license” in 2021, launching her global pop stardom which has now spawned two incredibly successful albums: SOUR and GUTS.

The actress opened up about her transition from Disney star to major musician during an interview with NYLON in May 2021.

“I’m very aware of that classic ‘Disney pop girl’ archetype. My music is definitely separate from my acting in a way I always dreamed would happen,” she explained, admitting that she didn’t say f–k in “drivers license” to set her apart from her Disney roots. “It’s cool that people might think that, but I’m just making music that I love and that I feel passionate about. It’s who I am. I have a dirty mouth. It was what felt natural and good to me, and people resonated with that. If I am ushering in a new generation of pop stars that aren’t afraid to speak their mind, that’s so cool. I’m just doing my thing, though.”

