When Olivia Rodrigo dropped her single “Driver’s License” in January 2021, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series songstress appeared to uncover a love triangle between herself, Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett. Now, on Thursday, April 1, the songstress released a second song, titled “Déjà Vu,” and fans are wondering whether or not it connects to her past relationship drama.

The lyrics of the new song — which include, “Do you get déjà vu when she’s with you?” — appear to be a message to an ex who’s moved on to a new relationship. Within the song, Olivia references specific activities, like watching Glee, that she used to do with her old lover, and are now being replicated with his new girlfriend. This message is mirrored throughout the nearly four-minute-long music video as the Disney+ star appears to completely transform into her former fling’s new love interest.

“I really like descriptive, narrative-based songwriting, so we tried to do that in the verses and paint pictures of all the specific things that you do in a relationship,” Olivia explained during an interview with American Songwriter. “I thought it’d be interesting to write a song, using déjà vu, about how sometimes when somebody moves on in a relationship and they get with a new partner, you watch it and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, that was all of the stuff that I did.’ I think that’s a really relatable, universal thing.”

So, does the new track actually relate back to her solo debut? Some fans sure do think so. Social media users have started to theorize the song’s meaning, just like with “Driver’s License.” Once the rumored drama reached viral heights, all three parties involved addressed the song’s meaning with Olivia herself telling Radio.com on March 2 that she couldn’t have written a song about Sabrina because “I actually don’t know her at all.”

“I think we’ve met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her, so I don’t think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about somebody that I don’t know,” Olivia said at the time.

Appearing to get ahead of the possible rumors that would come about following the “Déjà Vu” release, Olivia also told American Songwriter that her latest single involved details that were “completely made up.”

“When you’re writing something and you finish it and you listen back to it and it’s exactly where your head is at … you feel so seen and understood, even if it’s just by yourself,” she said about songwriting. “That’s a feeling that I love. Songwriting’s just like therapy, I think.”

Olivia’s debut album is set to be released on May 21, 2021.

