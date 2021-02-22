Breaking his silence! Joshua Bassett addressed the speculation surrounding his past rumored relationship with Olivia Rodrigo after her song “Drivers License” was featured during a Saturday Night Live skit on Saturday, February 20.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Sunday, February 21, the actor showed himself watching the skit, alongside the caption, “Dream come true?” Throughout the four-minute clip, the SNL cast members and host Regé-Jean Page are playing pool at a bar when Regé-Jean puts on the song and begins to explain the rumored meaning behind the track. “Olivia wrote about Joshua Bassett who’s allegedly now with Sabrina Carpenter … listen man,” the Bridgerton star tells the comedians.

Pete Davidson — who was also featured in the sketch — was seen mouthing along to the lyrics, while fellow cast member Mikey Day stated that the song had him thinking about his breakup. “Maybe I’m Olivia and my bitch ex Gina is Joshua Bassett,” he joked. In his TikTok video, Joshua reacted to that particular line. The HSMTMTS star pressed play on that part of the skit, stopped it and looked at the camera. Although he didn’t exactly address all the rumors that have been swirling online about “Drivers License,” Joshua’s TikTok video is the first time he reacted to any speculation about a possible past relationship with Olivia.

After Olivia released the song in January 2021, fans were immediately convinced that the songstress shaded her rumored ex and his new girlfriend, Sabrina. Neither relationship has been confirmed, but HSMTMTS viewers unpacked the “Drivers License” lyrics and have theorized the song’s meaning, which has since gone viral. Both Olivia and Sabrina have addressed the song’s meaning throughout various interviews, while Joshua has stayed mum about the rumors.

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” Olivia told Billboard in January. Sabrina, for her part, hit back with a song of her own titled “Skin.” Fans slammed the Girl Meets World alum for her seemingly shady lyrics that appeared to refer back to “Drivers License.”

“It’s not for me to say who is or it isn’t about, ’cause it’s not my story. That’s not my narrative,” Sabrina explained during an interview with the Zach Sang Show in February 2021. “I think I came at it from a very honest place of saying like, I don’t think anyone meant any hard feelings, and I don’t think that that’s what it is about. We’re all just telling our truth and we’re all just trying to feel okay within our own situations, which are so unique because we’re all experiencing life from completely different perspectives at different points in our life, with different people surrounding us.”

