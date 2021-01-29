New Music Friday is here! Celebrate the end of January 2021 with a playlist including the best songs released in the past month.

From Ariana Grande to Zayn Malik, all your favorite musicians have dropped some pretty epic singles recently, and we can’t stop listening to them. Selena Gomez even kicked off the new year with a new musical styling and two Spanish-language singles.

“You know what’s funny is I actually think I sing better in Spanish,” the former Disney Channel star told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise and needed to be respected by the audience I’m going to release this for. Of course, I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I’m targeting my heritage, and I couldn’t be more excited.” Of course, it wouldn’t be a new music playlist if we didn’t include the song that’s been taking over the world: “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo. The single became an immediate favorite after its release and skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard charts! Not to mention it also spawned a pretty dramatic love triangle. But that’s not all! There’s so much to discover on this New Music Friday. Scroll through our gallery to check out the full January 2021 playlist, and come back next month for even more new releases.

