The city of Townsville is headed back to TV! Dove Cameron is set to star a live-action Powerpuff Girls series on The CW, and we can’t wait to see it.

News that the famed Cartoon Network series was coming to life was first reported by Deadline in August 2020. “The Powerpuff Girls used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they’re disillusioned 20-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?” the outlet shared at the time.

Now that Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup have officially been cast, we’re ready to see them take on Mojo Jojo, the Gangreen Gang, Him and the rest of Townsville’s awful villains when the show premieres. Aside from Dove, who’s set to take on the role of Bubbles, actresses Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault were cast as Blossom and Buttercup, respectively. Of course, all three girls took to social media with some pretty epic reactions.

“I cannot WAIT for you guys to see this show, Dove wrote on Twitter following the official announcement. “The script is unreal, I don’t think I’ve ever laughed out loud so much reading anything. Without giving anything away, as a huge fan of the cartoon, this script is my true fantasy!! Stay tuuuuuuneddd.”

Chloe, for her part, shared multiple reactions via social media. “I’m so f–king excited for this,” one post read. Another added, “I’m a heckin’ Powerpuff Girl now wtf.” Prior to their upcoming TV role as superhero sisters, Dove and Chloe costarred on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and we can’t wait to see them together on TV once again.

Lastly, Yana took to Instagram with a photo of the announcement alongside a caption that read, “Bag secured (no, really, v grateful, this is too dreamy to believe, so many feelings, still processing, on cloud 9).”

The original show aired on Cartoon Network from 1998 until 2005 and followed the story of three young superheroes who were created in the lab — from sugar, spice and everything nice — by Professor Utonium. Every time the city of Townsville was in trouble, the girls were there to save the day. Although not much is known about the reimagined and series just yet, fans can definitely expect to see their favorite cartoon superheroes like never before.

