Congratulations to the Class of 2021! So many celebs are celebrating this major life milestone via social media.

Disney Channel stars Ava Kolker and Jackson Dollinger had a joint middle school graduation celebration and shared the entire thing on their Instagram accounts. “What a special day celebrating @jacksondollinger and my middle school culmination,” the Sydney to the Max actress wrote alongside photos from the event. “Thank you Blaire and Craig Dollinger for hosting, and everyone who came to celebrate. Love you all.”

The actress plays Olive Rozalski in the fan-favorite series, and in an interview from July 2019, chatted about balancing her work and school lives. “We always have 3 hours of school with a great set teacher during our workday so that our education never falls behind, Ava shared at the time. “It’s very important to me and my family, and once you get used to the routine, it’s actually not bad at all.”

Similarly, her costar Jackson commemorated the event with a lengthy thank you on social media.

“Sending a huge THANK YOU to my family and friends who joined @avakolker and I to celebrate our graduation from Middle School,” the actor and singer shared. “You guys all made the day so special and memorable. AVA … WE DID IT!!”

Another familiar face who received their diploma this year was Bradley Steven Perry, who fans may recognize from his role as Gabe Duncan on Good Luck Charlie. The actor graduated from the University of Southern California according to a May Instagram post. “Fight on forever, baby,” he captioned a photo dressed in a cap and gown. The actor also shared a video of himself prior to graduation alongside the caption, “And just like that, college is done. Love you USC.”

Prior to his graduation, Bradley kept fans updated on his life in college on social media. “College is: Getting 100% on your final, finishing with an A in the class, but somehow still feeling like a complete failure,” he wrote on Twitter in December 2016.

After nabbing his diploma, the Disney alum also revisited one of his past tweets about attending college. “I don’t think I’ll sleep well until I turn in my last college assignment. So 3 years. I’ll sleep well in 3 years,” he wrote in April 2021. Almost exactly three years later, he added, “Little off on the date but I’m gonna sleep well tonight.”

